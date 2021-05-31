$41B budget, trickier issues face Illinois legislature on final day

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois lawmakers are scrambling to piece together a $41 billion state budget that Democrats are saying looks a lot brighter than expected. But time was running out Monday, the final day of the General Assembly’s spring session, and a lot of work remained.

The House prepared to vote on a budget for the year beginning July 1 that relies on eliminating business and job-growth tax incentives, but fewer than anticipated because of better-than-expected revenues.

Lawmakers were also planning to tackle legislation to tighten ethics rules and restrictions on gun ownership.

Approval of legislation after May 31 requires supermajority votes.

