Backwater Gamblers return for the first time in over a year

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - For the first in over a year, the Backwater Gamblers returned to the Rock River to kick off their 2021 season. Dennis Heggen has been a member of the Gamblers for 45 years and said it feels right to have the team back for another Summer.

“It feels great because this is what we know, this is what we do in the Summertime, we look forward to doing this, people in the Quad Cities look forward to this,” Heggen said, “Obviously last year with COVID, put everything on hold, but we’re back and ready to go.”

Team member Carole Behr is just as excited as her five-year-old granddaughter joins the team this year.

“It was just a bummer everybody was brokenhearted so I’m thrilled it’s back,” Behr said, “My job this year is to make sure my five-year-old granddaughter is where she needs to be for the show and watch her the rest of the time.”

Even with the season now underway, Heggen still invites people to join the team, even if they don’t want to waterski.

“We’ll teach you how to ski if you want to ski but there’s so many other activities throughout the show, riding in a boat, working on the sound crew, working on the stage, costumes,” Heggen said, “What is really exciting is it’s a family sport so the family can be involved, mom and dad, the children, grandma, and grandpa, so when you have a sport when a family can be involved to come down here and act as a family unit and be together, that’s important in today’s world.”

Behr joined decades ago after taking her daughters to a show.

“I have four family members that have been in the show but I actually have seven, besides myself, that have been members,” Behr said.

The show is free at Ben Williamson Park in Rock Island Sundays and Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. The team does collect donations during the shows to help cover operational costs.

“We’re the only amateur waterski show team within 90 miles of the quad cities, we’ve been doing this for 45 years, the level of entertainment and the quality of water skiing is top-notch,” Heggen said.

“Thank you Quad Cities for making us what we are today we wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for the great people of the Quad Cities and surrounding area. Tell your friends, neighbors, and relatives to come down and watch the show this Summer,” Heggen said.

