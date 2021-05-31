Advertisement

Channel Cat Opens for 2021 Season

By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Jennifer Hirsch of MetroLink joined QCL over Zoom to talk about the upcoming Channel Cat Water Taxi season. The first day of the new season was supposed to be Friday, May 28 (the day of the broadcast) but the inclement weather caused a postponement. by one day.

The Channel Cat is a passenger ferry service that operates open-air boats between destinations along the Mississippi River in the Quad Cities area. The service is provided by the Rock Island County Metropolitan Mass Transit District (MetroLINK). The Channel Cat operates seven (7) days a week from Memorial Day through Labor Day weekend from four different landings, with additional weekend service provided through October (weather permitting). Rates are $8 for adults, $4 for children. Face masks are still required (at the time of this article publication). View a full Channel Cat schedule.

Need more information? Contact Customer Call Center at (309)788-3360 or email metrolink@qcmetrolink.com

