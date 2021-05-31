Advertisement

Cloudy skies overnight

Slight Rain Chances Still Possible For Memorial Day
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL -- With the increase in clouds today, that will help temperatures not drop as much as the past couple of nights. Tomorrow starts in the 50s and highs will be near 70 degrees. For the afternoon, there is going to be a chance for rain, mainly in southern counties. Later in the afternoon and into the evening a few sprinkles are possible in eastern counties. By Tuesday there will be more sunshine and a spotty shower to the south by the afternoon. Rain chances are present by Wednesday morning. The warming trend will continue with highs near 80 Friday and 80s into the weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 53°. Wind: SW 0-5 mph.

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly sunny, afternoon showers. High: 72°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clearing skies. Low: 54°. Wind: S 0-10 mph.

