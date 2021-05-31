Advertisement

Cool Memorial Day

Rain in the afternoon for some
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - This week will start with below normal temperatures and have a warm weekend ahead.

MEMORIAL DAY

Memorial Day morning will start out with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 50s for most areas. There will be rain coming from the southwest early in the afternoon that will shift northeast. By the evening this rain will dry out.

Highs to the south will be slightly cooler with rain in the afternoon.
Highs to the south will be slightly cooler with rain in the afternoon.(kwqc)

TUESDAY

Monday night into Tuesday there will be clearing skies, and this will also allow a few to wake up to fog in the morning. Lows will be in the low to mid 50s with highs in the low to mid 70s. There will be less cloud cover for Tuesday, but any clouds that are present could give a sprinkle.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday is the best day out of the next five for rain. There will be scattered showers in the afternoon as an area of low pressure moves through central Illinois to the east.

Wednesday will have scattered showers.
Wednesday will have scattered showers.(kwqc)

THIS WEEK

Temperatures are overall going to be in the 70s for the first half of the week with highs in the 80s into Friday and the weekend. These 80s will feel different than the 80s we felt a week ago. Dew points will only be in the 50s and low 60s, so this will make for more comfortable conditions as we head later into the week.

While temperatures are in the 80s later this week dew points will be in the low 60s.
While temperatures are in the 80s later this week dew points will be in the low 60s.(kwqc)

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old dead from Saturday shooting in Rock Island
Mayson Andrew Davis, 26, of Muscatine, is charged for first-degree murder in Rock Island County...
Iowa man arrested in connection with fatal Rock Island shooting Saturday
Multiple police officers could be seen searching a Silvis neighborhood Friday around 5 p.m. on...
One dead, one in custody following shooting in Silvis
Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap
Mercer County Catholic community looks to adapt after church catches fire
Mercer County Catholic community looks to adapt after church catches fire

Latest News

TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area
Multiple police officers could be seen searching a Silvis neighborhood around 5 p.m. Friday in...
Man charged with fatally shooting Silvis man Friday
Man pleads guilty in federal auto fraud case
Man sentenced to federal prison in auto fraud case
A slight chance for showers this afternoon with highs in the 60's & 70's.
Your First Alert Forecast
Odell McCall, 26 (KWQC)
Man pleads guilty in October 2019 shooting in Davenport