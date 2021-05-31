Cool Memorial Day

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - This week will start with below normal temperatures and have a warm weekend ahead.

MEMORIAL DAY

Memorial Day morning will start out with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 50s for most areas. There will be rain coming from the southwest early in the afternoon that will shift northeast. By the evening this rain will dry out.

Highs to the south will be slightly cooler with rain in the afternoon. (kwqc)

TUESDAY

Monday night into Tuesday there will be clearing skies, and this will also allow a few to wake up to fog in the morning. Lows will be in the low to mid 50s with highs in the low to mid 70s. There will be less cloud cover for Tuesday, but any clouds that are present could give a sprinkle.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday is the best day out of the next five for rain. There will be scattered showers in the afternoon as an area of low pressure moves through central Illinois to the east.

Wednesday will have scattered showers. (kwqc)

THIS WEEK

Temperatures are overall going to be in the 70s for the first half of the week with highs in the 80s into Friday and the weekend. These 80s will feel different than the 80s we felt a week ago. Dew points will only be in the 50s and low 60s, so this will make for more comfortable conditions as we head later into the week.

While temperatures are in the 80s later this week dew points will be in the low 60s. (kwqc)

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.