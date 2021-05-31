Advertisement

Iowa man arrested in connection with fatal Rock Island shooting Saturday

Mayson Andrew Davis, 26, of Muscatine, is charged for first-degree murder in Rock Island County...
Mayson Andrew Davis, 26, of Muscatine, is charged for first-degree murder in Rock Island County Circuit Court.(KWQC/Rock Island Police Department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A Muscatine man has been charged in the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Kielan J. Sims Saturday in Rock Island.

On Monday, the Rock Island Police Department said the department’s criminal investigation division on Sunday obtained a warrant for Mayson Andrew Davis, 26, for first-degree murder. The bond on the warrant was set at $500,000.

Police say Davis was arrested later that day by the Muscatine Police Department. He is currently being held in the Muscatine County Jail pending extradition to Illinois.

Around 12:47 p.m. Saturday, Rock Island police responded to the 1600 block of 7th Street to report that someone had been shot and located Sims, of Moline. He was taken to Trinity Rock Island, where he died from his injuries.

