Man charged with fatally shooting Silvis man Friday

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) – A Silvis man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with a shooting Friday afternoon that left 28-year-old Daniel Akoli dead.

According to Rock Island County court records, Cordell O. Thomas, 19, made an initial appearance on the charge Sunday.

Bond was set at $200,000 cash-only. He has a preliminary hearing on June 15.

According to the Silvis Police Department, officers responded around 4:45 p.m. to a report of gunfire in the 1400 block of 11th Street.

Officers found Akoli with a suspected gunshot wound and administered aid before Akoli was transported to Genesis-Illini hospital, where he later died.

