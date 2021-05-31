Advertisement

Man charged with fatally shooting Silvis man Friday

Multiple police officers could be seen searching a Silvis neighborhood around 5 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of 11th Street.(KWQC)
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) – A Silvis man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with a shooting Friday afternoon that left 28-year-old Daniel Akoli dead.

According to Rock Island County court records, Cordell O. Thomas, 19, made an initial appearance on the charge Sunday.

Bond was set at $200,000 cash-only. He has a preliminary hearing on June 15.

According to the Silvis Police Department, officers responded around 4:45 p.m. to a report of gunfire in the 1400 block of 11th Street.

Officers found Akoli with a suspected gunshot wound and administered aid before Akoli was transported to Genesis-Illini hospital, where he later died.

