Man pleads guilty in October 2019 shooting in Davenport

Odell McCall, 26 (KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - An East Moline man has pleaded guilty in connection with a shooting in October 2019 that left a man seriously injured.

Scott County court records show Odell Leon Benjemin McCall Jr., 26, pleaded guilty to willful injury causing serious injury and intimidation with a dangerous weapon. The charges are a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison.

He will be sentenced on July 8.

According to a plea agreement filed on May 21, prison is mandatory. The willful injury charge is subject to an enhanced sentence, meaning McCall must serve at least five years of the sentence before he is eligible for parole.

According to the plea agreement, prosecutors will dismiss an additional charge of attempted murder at sentencing.

At 6:47 p.m. Oct. 21, 2019, Davenport officers responded to the 1300 block of Marquette Street for a report of gunfire and found a man with gunshot wounds.

Police say McCall fired numerous times at the man, striking him at least three times.

The man was struck once in the head, requiring brain surgery, according to police.

According to police, the man later identified McCall as the shooter and picked him out of a photo line-up.

McCall was arrested in January 2020.

