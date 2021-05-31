Maquoketa officials: City experiencing water pressure problems

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KWQC) - Maquoketa officials said a power panel issue at the city’s water plant is causing the water towers to be extremely low.

Officials said on the city’s website that steps are being taken to increase water levels in the towers, and technicians are working to resolve the problem.

Officials ask residents to please conserve water. Updates will be posted to the city’s website and Facebook page as they become available.

A citywide boil advisory is in effect. It is anticipated the advisory will be lifted by Tuesday, according to officials.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.