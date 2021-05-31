Advertisement

Maquoketa officials: City experiencing water pressure problems

Officials say steps are being taken to increase levels in the towers
City of Maquoketa logo (Courtesy: City of Maquoketa)
City of Maquoketa logo (Courtesy: City of Maquoketa)(KCRG)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KWQC) - Maquoketa officials said a power panel issue at the city’s water plant is causing the water towers to be extremely low.

Officials said on the city’s website that steps are being taken to increase water levels in the towers, and technicians are working to resolve the problem.

Officials ask residents to please conserve water. Updates will be posted to the city’s website and Facebook page as they become available.

A citywide boil advisory is in effect. It is anticipated the advisory will be lifted by Tuesday, according to officials.

