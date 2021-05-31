Advertisement

Memorial Day commemoration on Hero Street

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
SILVIS, Illinois (KWQC) - Approximately 2,500 flags line Hero Street Park in Silvis in honor of Memorial Day. It was made possible by dedicated volunteers and city workers who set them up on Friday.

“It’s an amazing thing to see all these people come together to honor so many,” said Angie Burns who volunteered with her kids. “It’s almost an unexplainable feeling... If this is something we can do one day a year after all they’ve done for us, we should be doing it.”

“What we’re afraid of is what they’re calling ‘the greatest generation’ they’re all dying off,” stated Larry York, an alderman of Silvis. “That’s part of the reason why we are having diminishing crowds. But we want to make sure that the young people know about them and keep up the tradition.”

On Monday at 10 a.m., a memorial dedication will be held for former Silvis Mayor Joe Terronez. He was elected as the first Hispanic mayor in the state of Illinois and is the reason Hero Street exists. The memorial day ceremony will then continue at 11 a.m. at Hero Street Park.

