Advertisement

Nearly 500 volunteers and law enforcement search for Xavior Harrelson on Sunday

By Becky Phelps
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTEZUMA, Iowa (KCRG) - More than 350 volunteers, along with 125 law enforcement officers and first responders, gathered at Montezuma High School to continue the search for Xavior Harrelson on Sunday.

Xavior has been missing since Thursday and was last seen at around 11:00 A.M. in Montezuma.

On Saturday, officials searched a half-mile radius from Harrelson’s home, including Diamond Lake.

On Sunday, that expanded to a mile radius, with volunteers and officials breaking into small groups and combing through more rural areas.

Jennifer Alardin came from Marengo to help, wanting to show support for the community. ”My youngest two are four and six, so, just knowing that it’s a possibility and it’s so close to home, it makes it hard. I can’t imagine what his parents are going through,” says Alardin.

Iowa Department Criminal Investigation (DCI) officials said after Sunday’s search that there is no new immediate information on Xavior’s location.

“We covered a lot of area, a lot of territory, we couldn’t be more appreciative of those people that did show up. And unfortunately, you know, we weren’t able to locate Xavior,” said Mitch Mortvedt, Assistant Director of the Iowa DCI.

He says the large number of volunteers helped immensely in the search efforts, saying “We were able to cover territory much quicker, as far as the agricultural side of it, you know with fields, we were able to cover a lot of those with planes and drones over the last two or three days, as well as searchers on the ground. We had ATVs, we had to search and rescue crews.”

The search wrapped up early Sunday afternoon.

DCI says, as of now, there is no need for more volunteers to help search.

Several of Xavior’s family members were at the search on Sunday morning, which was also Xavior’s birthday. He’s now 11-years-old.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old dead from Saturday shooting in Rock Island
Mayson Andrew Davis, 26, of Muscatine, is charged for first-degree murder in Rock Island County...
Iowa man arrested in connection with fatal Rock Island shooting Saturday
Multiple police officers could be seen searching a Silvis neighborhood Friday around 5 p.m. on...
One dead, one in custody following shooting in Silvis
Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap
Mercer County Catholic community looks to adapt after church catches fire
Mercer County Catholic community looks to adapt after church catches fire

Latest News

TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area
Multiple police officers could be seen searching a Silvis neighborhood around 5 p.m. Friday in...
Man charged with fatally shooting Silvis man Friday
Man pleads guilty in federal auto fraud case
Man sentenced to federal prison in auto fraud case
A slight chance for showers this afternoon with highs in the 60's & 70's.
Your First Alert Forecast
Odell McCall, 26 (KWQC)
Man pleads guilty in October 2019 shooting in Davenport