Nearly 500 volunteers and law enforcement search for Xavior Harrelson on Sunday

MONTEZUMA, Iowa (KCRG) - More than 350 volunteers, along with 125 law enforcement officers and first responders, gathered at Montezuma High School to continue the search for Xavior Harrelson on Sunday.

Xavior has been missing since Thursday and was last seen at around 11:00 A.M. in Montezuma.

On Saturday, officials searched a half-mile radius from Harrelson’s home, including Diamond Lake.

On Sunday, that expanded to a mile radius, with volunteers and officials breaking into small groups and combing through more rural areas.

Jennifer Alardin came from Marengo to help, wanting to show support for the community. ”My youngest two are four and six, so, just knowing that it’s a possibility and it’s so close to home, it makes it hard. I can’t imagine what his parents are going through,” says Alardin.

Iowa Department Criminal Investigation (DCI) officials said after Sunday’s search that there is no new immediate information on Xavior’s location.

“We covered a lot of area, a lot of territory, we couldn’t be more appreciative of those people that did show up. And unfortunately, you know, we weren’t able to locate Xavior,” said Mitch Mortvedt, Assistant Director of the Iowa DCI.

He says the large number of volunteers helped immensely in the search efforts, saying “We were able to cover territory much quicker, as far as the agricultural side of it, you know with fields, we were able to cover a lot of those with planes and drones over the last two or three days, as well as searchers on the ground. We had ATVs, we had to search and rescue crews.”

The search wrapped up early Sunday afternoon.

DCI says, as of now, there is no need for more volunteers to help search.

Several of Xavior’s family members were at the search on Sunday morning, which was also Xavior’s birthday. He’s now 11-years-old.

