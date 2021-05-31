Advertisement

Rain chances the next few days - most might stay dry!

Warming to the 80s by week’s end!
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL -- YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:

The new week will feature slight rain chances Tuesday through Thursday. A lot of folks will end up staying dry but Tuesday the rain chances look best

in the southern QCA. Wednesday showers and as few storms could be more scattered and then chances go down, a bit, Thursday. The weekend looks mostly dry until

Sunday with highs back to where they should be in the low 80s.

TONIGHT: CLEAR TO PARTLY CLOUDY. PATCHY FOG POSSIBLE SOUTH OF I-80. LOW: 50°. WIND: LIGHT SW

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY (NORTH) TO PARTLY CLOUDY (SOUTH). A FEW SHOWERS POSSIBLE MAINLY SOUTH. HIGH: 75°. WIND: SE - 5

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT RAIN CHANCE. HIGH: 75°.

