Slight Rain Chances Still Possible For Memorial Day

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL -- Memorial Day 2021 will be dry and mild for much of the day, with only a slight chance for a few showers developing by afternoon, mainly south. Temperatures will remain below normal, reaching the 60′s to lower 70′s. Look for a passing shower or sprinkles Tuesday, with a better chance for widespread coverage of precipitation on Wednesday and Thursday. We’re not looking at a total washout at this point, and the good news is that we’ll see a gradual warming trend taking place during the period. Expect highs in the 80′s by the end of the week.

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and mild. A slight chance for afternoon showers, mainly south. High: 72°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Brief clearing overnight. Then mostly cloudy and mild. Low: 53°. Wind: SW 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies with a slight chance for showers by afternoon. High: 74°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.