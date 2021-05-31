Woman injured in rollover crash in Jo Daviess County

JO DAVIESS Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A 19-year-old Hanover woman was injured in a crash in Jo Daviess County Sunday afternoon.

Around 4:34 p.m., the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatch Center received a report of a vehicle rollover crash on West Blackjack Road about a half-mile north of West Beaty Hollow Road.

According to deputies:

Peyton L. Bastian was driving a white 2006 Pontiac Vibe north on West Blackjack Road about a half-mile north of West Beaty Hill Road when she crested a small hill.

She had to take evasive action because a vehicle driving southbound on West Blackjack Road had partially entered the northbound lane of traffic.

Bastian’s car veered off the roadway to the east, entered a ditch, and rolled. The southbound vehicle continued traveling southbound on West Blackjack Road.

A witness on the scene described the southbound vehicle as being a newer model gray Chevy Camaro.

Bastian described the vehicle as possibly being gray or a white Dodge Challenger.

Galena Ambulance Service transported her to Midwest Medical Center for medical treatment.

The crash remains under investigation, according to deputies.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.