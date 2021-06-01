Advertisement

Davenport Mayor announces creation of Violent Crime Community Task Force

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Mayor Mike Matson Tuesday announced the formation of a new Violent Crime Community Task Force in response to rising levels of violent crime in the city.

“I often hear from residents who are concerned about the increasing crime in our community, and they are frustrated,” Matson said. “While law enforcement is certainly a piece of dealing with rising levels of crime, they are not, and cannot be, the only people we look to for answers when dealing with crime in our community.”

Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski said the city reached an all-time high of 279 confirmed gunfire incidents in 2020. There were 47 non-fatal gunshot victims and four shooting scenes involved multiple victims. Sikorski said at one homicide scene in 2020, officers found 98 rounds fired from at least nine different weapons.

He also said the violence has continued into the first months of this year. A large amount of the violence is attributed to “hybrid-street gangs” retaliating against each other.

“Much of it is the result of retaliation between hybrid gangs in our community that have no regard for human life,” Sikorski said.

Matson says that the task force will be responsible for bringing forth recommendations to solve community-based violence. The new task force will have input from various community organizations, such as NAACP, LULAC, Davenport Community Schools, Genesis Health Systems, Vera French Mental Health Services, Saint Ambrose, and the Quad City Chamber of Commerce.

“This is a multi-faceted problem, and we as a community must have a multi-faceted response, one that includes our schools, non-profits, service providers, and state and local law enforcement partners,” Matson said.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man pleads guilty in federal auto fraud case
Man sentenced to federal prison in auto fraud case
Kavion K. Poplous, 18, a freshman at Western Illinois University, is charged with two counts of...
Man accused of shooting roommate at Western Illinois University pleads guilty
Sidewalk is designed to support Amazon devices, like Ring doorbells, Echos and security...
Amazon to crowdsource a portion of your internet unless you opt out
Multiple police officers could be seen searching a Silvis neighborhood around 5 p.m. Friday in...
Man charged with fatally shooting Silvis man Friday
Volunteers and local authorities lead a search for Xavior Harrelson in the Montezuma area on...
FBI assisting state, local authorities in search for Xavior Harrelson

Latest News

Muggy by the weekend
Sunny and comfy today
The Project of the Quad Cities is hosting a Pride event this weekend.
The Project of the Quad Cities hosting LGBTQ+ Pride event in Moline
QC COALITION CALL APRIL_WQC05XK3
Quad City Coalition seeing drop in Covid-19 infections, still preaches caution
Quad City Officers take part in the Law Enforcement Torch Run to help Special Olympics.
Quad City Officers take part in Torch Run to help Special Olympics
Quad City Officers take part in Torch Run to help Special Olympics
Quad City Officers take part in Torch Run to help Special Olympics