Davenport Mayor announces creation of Violent Crime Community Task Force

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Mayor Mike Matson Tuesday announced the formation of a new Violent Crime Community Task Force in response to rising levels of violent crime in the city.

“I often hear from residents who are concerned about the increasing crime in our community, and they are frustrated,” Matson said. “While law enforcement is certainly a piece of dealing with rising levels of crime, they are not, and cannot be, the only people we look to for answers when dealing with crime in our community.”

Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski said the city reached an all-time high of 279 confirmed gunfire incidents in 2020. There were 47 non-fatal gunshot victims and four shooting scenes involved multiple victims. Sikorski said at one homicide scene in 2020, officers found 98 rounds fired from at least nine different weapons.

He also said the violence has continued into the first months of this year. A large amount of the violence is attributed to “hybrid-street gangs” retaliating against each other.

“Much of it is the result of retaliation between hybrid gangs in our community that have no regard for human life,” Sikorski said.

Matson says that the task force will be responsible for bringing forth recommendations to solve community-based violence. The new task force will have input from various community organizations, such as NAACP, LULAC, Davenport Community Schools, Genesis Health Systems, Vera French Mental Health Services, Saint Ambrose, and the Quad City Chamber of Commerce.

“This is a multi-faceted problem, and we as a community must have a multi-faceted response, one that includes our schools, non-profits, service providers, and state and local law enforcement partners,” Matson said.

