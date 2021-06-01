Advertisement

Foggy this morning, but trending warmer

Warming to the 80s by week’s end!
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 3:10 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL -- Fog and a few showers highlight our weather in the QCA today, although most areas will see little to no rainfall amounts. Any fog should clear out by 10AM and the rest of the day will feature partly sunny skies. Any showers that do develop will be rather light and after 2PM. Highs today will be in the mid 70s. A similar forecast plays out on Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s and a few showers possible through the day. Warmer temps and a stretch of quiet weather returns Thursday through the weekend. Each day looks to be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s each afternoon.

TODAY: Morning fog/few afternoon showers. High: 75º. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 58°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Few showers. High: 75º.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

Mayson Andrew Davis, 26, of Muscatine, is charged for first-degree murder in Rock Island County...
Iowa man arrested in connection with fatal Rock Island shooting Saturday
Man pleads guilty in federal auto fraud case
Man sentenced to federal prison in auto fraud case
Multiple police officers could be seen searching a Silvis neighborhood around 5 p.m. Friday in...
Man charged with fatally shooting Silvis man Friday
Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap
18-year-old dead from Saturday shooting in Rock Island

Latest News

Foggy this morning
Sunshine North & A Few Clouds South This Afternoon
Foggy this morning
Sunshine North & A Few Clouds South This Afternoon
Foggy this morning
Foggy this morning
First Alert Forecast - Milder 70s Tuesday with a bit of rain (for some)
Rain chances the next few days - most might stay dry!