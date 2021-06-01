Foggy this morning, but trending warmer

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL -- Fog and a few showers highlight our weather in the QCA today, although most areas will see little to no rainfall amounts. Any fog should clear out by 10AM and the rest of the day will feature partly sunny skies. Any showers that do develop will be rather light and after 2PM. Highs today will be in the mid 70s. A similar forecast plays out on Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s and a few showers possible through the day. Warmer temps and a stretch of quiet weather returns Thursday through the weekend. Each day looks to be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s each afternoon.

TODAY: Morning fog/few afternoon showers. High: 75º. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 58°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Few showers. High: 75º.

