Former Silvis Mayor recognized in Hero Street Memorial Day service

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - Communities across the Quad Cities area remembered those who served our country for Memorial Day. As many commemorated the holiday through various services, former Silvis mayor, Joe Terronez was recognized during Monday’s service at Hero Street Park with a bench dedicated in his honor.

Terronez passed away at the age of 91 in January of 2021 and is the reason why Hero Street exists. The memorial is dedicated to eight Mexican-American men from Hero Street who while died serving in the military.

“Huge influence in my life. Huge part of my joining the service to begin with,” Brian Munos said while speaking about his great-uncle Joe Terronez. “Now that he’s gone it’s just so important, as you say, the legacy has to continue,” he said.

Munos’ great uncle, Johnny Munos, is also one of the eight immortalized in the Hero Street Memorial. “Memorial Day is about those eight and about all those in the country that have served and given of themselves,” he said.

The park represents strong familial ties throughout the area.

“The people on Hero Street...hearing all the stories and everything, you feel like part of the family and a lot of ‘em are family. You know, somehow we’re all related and that’s what makes it very special,” said Darrell Terronez, Joe’s son.

Reflection and history are woven in every aspect of the holiday and beyond.

“Memorial day to me means honor and sacrifice,” said Gunner Terronez, one of the many veterans and family members in attendance.

As families and communities continue to observe together, they’re dedicated to continue to honor the legacy of those who served.

“Not only on a day like today that we remember our servicemen that gave their ultimate sacrifice, please take the time to remember their families and their friends that they left behind,” Munos said.

“Those memories...of all the boys who died in the war and those that lived...this is what we’re proud of,” said Bennie Terronez, Joe’s brother. “This park here wouldn’t have been a park if it hadn’t been for him [Joe]”

