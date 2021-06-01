Advertisement

Go-To Dessert Recipes

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Tiphanie Cannon, owner and FANTASTIC baker at Oh So Sweet Bakery in downtown Davenport, joins PSL to share new recipes for small (or larger) crowds depending on your situation as we get more social during the warmer seasons ahead (and post-COVID). The re-gathering recipe was for Summer Trifle or Summer Mini-Trifles. Watch the video segment to learn everything about the recipe!

How to assemble: Cannon chopped up lemon pound cake and layered it with White Chocolate Ganache and White Chocolate Mousse.

She also shows how to make it in a BIG bowl, too!

Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie / 314 Main Street / Davenport, IA 52801 / 563-345-YUMM (9866)

