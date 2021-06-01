Hundreds gather for Memorial Day ceremony, Vietnam War Memorial

BUREAU COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - With many Memorial Day ceremonies canceled or altered due to COVID-19 last year, Air Force veteran Brad Oeder spent his 2020 Memorial Day reflecting with past generations who served.

“My father, my grandfather, my great-grandfather, all served in one war or another and so I spent Memorial Day at the cemetery where they’re all buried,” Oeder said.

This year, Oeder led a ceremony for hundreds at Psycho Silo Saloon in Langley, where a mobile Vietnam War Memorial replica was set up for the three-day weekend.

“Here in front of all this crowd who paid specific attention to what we were doing, it was an awesome opportunity for us to speak,” Oeder said.

Psycho Silo co-owners David Roggy and Troy Thompson said the ceremony never fails to lack emotion.

“During the ceremony, there’s usually not a dry eye in there...we’ve been doing it for three or four years and trying to get it a little bigger each time and it’s going to be kind of hard to beat this year,” the owners said, “I’m just glad we can do our part a little bit...it’s humbling.”

Vietnam veteran David Yarbrough was amazed by the spectacle.

“It’s a pretty awesome feeling because that’s what people’s nature is to show respect,” Yarbrough said, “40 years ago it wasn’t quite like this, and to see that today is a great transformation.”

Yarbrough said he can’t approach the Vietnam Memorial after serving and knowing people on the wall.

“First time I did but after that, I couldn’t approach it anymore it’s just too hard because I recognize a couple of names there,” Yarbrough said, “It’s hard, it’s real hard.”

Oeder said the best way to honor the military on Memorial day is to thank a veteran.

“If you see a veteran, thank a veteran...it means a lot to us veterans,” Oeder said.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.