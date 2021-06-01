Advertisement

Hundreds gather for Memorial Day ceremony, Vietnam War Memorial

The mobile Vietnam War Memorial replica is one of three in the US
By Michael Tilka
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUREAU COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - With many Memorial Day ceremonies canceled or altered due to COVID-19 last year, Air Force veteran Brad Oeder spent his 2020 Memorial Day reflecting with past generations who served.

“My father, my grandfather, my great-grandfather, all served in one war or another and so I spent Memorial Day at the cemetery where they’re all buried,” Oeder said.

This year, Oeder led a ceremony for hundreds at Psycho Silo Saloon in Langley, where a mobile Vietnam War Memorial replica was set up for the three-day weekend.

“Here in front of all this crowd who paid specific attention to what we were doing, it was an awesome opportunity for us to speak,” Oeder said.

Psycho Silo co-owners David Roggy and Troy Thompson said the ceremony never fails to lack emotion.

“During the ceremony, there’s usually not a dry eye in there...we’ve been doing it for three or four years and trying to get it a little bigger each time and it’s going to be kind of hard to beat this year,” the owners said, “I’m just glad we can do our part a little bit...it’s humbling.”

Vietnam veteran David Yarbrough was amazed by the spectacle.

“It’s a pretty awesome feeling because that’s what people’s nature is to show respect,” Yarbrough said, “40 years ago it wasn’t quite like this, and to see that today is a great transformation.”

Yarbrough said he can’t approach the Vietnam Memorial after serving and knowing people on the wall.

“First time I did but after that, I couldn’t approach it anymore it’s just too hard because I recognize a couple of names there,” Yarbrough said, “It’s hard, it’s real hard.”

Oeder said the best way to honor the military on Memorial day is to thank a veteran.

“If you see a veteran, thank a veteran...it means a lot to us veterans,” Oeder said.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayson Andrew Davis, 26, of Muscatine, is charged for first-degree murder in Rock Island County...
Iowa man arrested in connection with fatal Rock Island shooting Saturday
Man pleads guilty in federal auto fraud case
Man sentenced to federal prison in auto fraud case
Multiple police officers could be seen searching a Silvis neighborhood around 5 p.m. Friday in...
Man charged with fatally shooting Silvis man Friday
Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap
18-year-old dead from Saturday shooting in Rock Island

Latest News

Kavion K. Poplous, 18, a freshman at Western Illinois University, is charged with two counts of...
Man accused of shooting roommate at Western Illinois University pleads guilty
Foggy this morning
Foggy this morning
Using a GPS run tracking device, Rik Zortman plans to run the names of 24 children fighting...
Iowa man plans to run dozens of miles in 24 hour time period to raise money for pediatric cancer
TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area