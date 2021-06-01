Hy-Vee Free Nutrition Counseling for Iowans 60+

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Hy-Vee is offering FREE 60-minute nutrition education to those 60 and older who live in Iowa. The only requirement is that you are 60 years of age and your address is an Iowa address. Katie Schaeffer, registered dietitian with Hy-Vee joins QCL to discuss the grocery chain’s partnership with the Iowa Department on Aging,

Hy-Vee Dietitians are conducting 60 minute nutrition counseling sessions for the first 400 Iowans of 60 years or older that sign up. This service is FREE for Iowans, but must be conducted prior to July 1st, 2021. Interested Iowans must sign up through the Hy-Vee dietitians’ page on Hy-Vee.com/health. You can also call a local Hy-Vee dietitian who can walk you through the sign up process.

The free, 60-minute nutrition counseling sessions are limited to one per person and are conducted primarily via phone or virtually. In-person visits are available at select Hy-Vee locations. Virtual sessions are also available in Spanish. Counseling sessions can cover a wide range of topics, including (but not limited to): diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, food allergies, healthy shopping, cooking for one, and many more.

DIRECT LINK to the registration page: https://secure.gethealthie.com/appointments/embed_appt?dietitian_id=609757&require_offering=true&offering_id=55088&org_level=true&hide_package_images=false&primary_color=3F3F3F

