Hy-Vee Meals In Minutes Virtual Classes

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC)

If you’re struggling with making a quick healthy meal Hy-Vee is offering a program to help. “Meals in Minutes” is a virtual cooking class series with be going on throughout the month of June. Customers registered will receive one week free of “Healthy Habits” which has a calorie-based meal plan, recipes and grocery shopping lists. Dietitian Katie Scheffer joined Jake & Erik during QLC to discuss how to make quick healthy meal using the USDA’s My Plate healthy eating guide.

