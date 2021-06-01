Advertisement

Hy-Vee Meals In Minutes Virtual Classes

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

If you’re struggling with making a quick healthy meal Hy-Vee is offering a program to help. “Meals in Minutes” is a virtual cooking class series with be going on throughout the month of June. Customers registered will receive one week free of “Healthy Habits” which has a calorie-based meal plan, recipes and grocery shopping lists. Dietitian Katie Scheffer joined Jake & Erik during QLC to discuss how to make quick healthy meal using the USDA’s My Plate healthy eating guide.

See the link here to sign up or find more information about “Dinner in 20 Minutes” Cooking Classes or Weekly Meal Prep in 30 Minutes” Classes with Katie.

