Iowa man plans to run dozens of miles in 24 hour time period to raise money for pediatric cancer

By Joey Donia
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 2:28 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Last August, TV6 shared the story of Rik Zortman, an Iowa man who spells out the names of children fighting cancer during runs using a GPS run tracking device. Rik lost his son Armstrong to cancer in 2009 and began running to cope. This Father’s Day, Rik plans to run the names of 24 children in 24 hours. He estimates he will run between 48 and 72 miles in 24 hours time. For more information on Rik and his mission click here.

