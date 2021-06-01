Knox County Board passes resolution opposing Galesburg’s Lake Storey expansion proposal

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The Knox County Board passed a resolution Wednesday, May 26 in opposition of proposed expansion of Lake Storey.

The city of Galesburg is in early stages of the proposed $26.6 million project. It would expand the lake from the current 144.65 acres to about 572 acres. Through the project, the city would acquire up to 1,600 acres of land, including eight residential homes. The intent is to grow tourism, housing, and economic development around the lake.

The proposed project underwent an initial feasibility study , but has drawn criticism from the Knox County Board and nearby residents. County Board Chairman Jared Hawkinson said the communication between the city and county has been frustrating.

“We want economic development. We want the increase tax base. We want money. We want people to develop. We want to provide the opportunity for people to live because there is a housing shortage in the area, but on the same hand we also want it done correctly,” Hawkinson said, “You have to get everybody involved in order to do it properly. I think that’s where we stand. Like I said, the county as a whole for the board spoke in unanimous opposition of the project,”

Dorothy Pazereskis has lived near the Lake Storey dam for about 30 years and said she and her husband have no intentions . If the city moved forward with expansion, the couple would lose the road leading to their house.

“We love our house. We’re 80 years old. We don’t want to move. It’s mind boggling to try and think of moving,” Pazereskis said, “I know the Malleys, Flockos, and the Thompsons, they definitely don’t want to sell and they own like most of the property involved.”

Pazereskis said residents in the area received limited information initially. Nikki Malley, who lives on a third generation family farm agrees.

“We’ve been told indirectly there’s a process we would be engaged in at a later date and that seems very counter-intuitive when you’re talking about acquiring a number of people’s homes and land,” Malley said, “We would be losing ground that we currently farm. That we’ve been farming for three generations. Also undeveloped wildlife habitat on our property.”

Galesburg Seventh Ward Councilman Larry Cox, who represents the area around Lake Storey is in favor of the project, but doesn’t expect it to happen because of opposition from the community.

“That is just what I would anticipate. Although I think it needs to be studied a little more,” Cox said, “I think if the expansion every happened it would be a great benefit for everyone in the area.”

TV6 reached out to the Galesburg city manager and mayor several times but never got a response from either. According to reporting by the Galesburg Register Mail , a decision is expected at the June 7 city council meeting.

