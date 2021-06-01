Man accused of shooting roommate at Western Illinois University pleads guilty

MACOMB, Ill. (KWQC) - A 19-year-old charged with shooting his roommate in a Western Illinois University dorm room in September pleaded guilty Tuesday in McDonough County Circuit Court.

During a 15-minute plea hearing, Kavion K. Poplous pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder, a Class X felony punishable by six to 30 years in prison. He must serve 85% of whatever sentence is imposed before he is eligible for parole.

He will be sentenced on Sept. 3. McDonough County State’s Attorney Matthew Kwacala told TV6 after the hearing that prosecutors intend to ask for a sentence on the higher end of the range.

Around 10:38 p.m. Sept. 15, the university’s Office of Public Safety was notified of a student who had been shot at Thompson Hall.

Simultaneously, a fire alarm pull station was activated in Thompson, and the building was evacuated, officials said.

Officials said the shooting appears to be related to a roommate dispute and that Poplous left the building afterward.

The injured student was transported to McDonough District Hospital and transferred to another hospital. His condition was not known Monday.

This is a developing story.

