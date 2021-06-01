Advertisement

Man accused of shooting roommate at Western Illinois University pleads guilty

Kavion K. Poplous, 18, a freshman at Western Illinois University, is charged with two counts of...
Kavion K. Poplous, 18, a freshman at Western Illinois University, is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count each of aggravated battery and aggravated discharge of a firearm in McDonough County Circuit Court. (KWQC/McDonough County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACOMB, Ill. (KWQC) - A 19-year-old charged with shooting his roommate in a Western Illinois University dorm room in September pleaded guilty Tuesday in McDonough County Circuit Court.

During a 15-minute plea hearing, Kavion K. Poplous pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder, a Class X felony punishable by six to 30 years in prison. He must serve 85% of whatever sentence is imposed before he is eligible for parole.

He will be sentenced on Sept. 3. McDonough County State’s Attorney Matthew Kwacala told TV6 after the hearing that prosecutors intend to ask for a sentence on the higher end of the range.

Around 10:38 p.m. Sept. 15, the university’s Office of Public Safety was notified of a student who had been shot at Thompson Hall.

Simultaneously, a fire alarm pull station was activated in Thompson, and the building was evacuated, officials said.

Officials said the shooting appears to be related to a roommate dispute and that Poplous left the building afterward.

The injured student was transported to McDonough District Hospital and transferred to another hospital. His condition was not known Monday.

This is a developing story.

Related stories
Two students honored for giving aid after shooting on WIU campus
WIU response time to shooting on campus
Man charged in shooting at Western Illinois University wants $1 million bond reduced

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayson Andrew Davis, 26, of Muscatine, is charged for first-degree murder in Rock Island County...
Iowa man arrested in connection with fatal Rock Island shooting Saturday
Man pleads guilty in federal auto fraud case
Man sentenced to federal prison in auto fraud case
Multiple police officers could be seen searching a Silvis neighborhood around 5 p.m. Friday in...
Man charged with fatally shooting Silvis man Friday
Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap
18-year-old dead from Saturday shooting in Rock Island

Latest News

Foggy this morning
Foggy this morning
Using a GPS run tracking device, Rik Zortman plans to run the names of 24 children fighting...
Iowa man plans to run dozens of miles in 24 hour time period to raise money for pediatric cancer
Hundreds gather for Memorial Day ceremony, Vietnam War Memorial
Hundreds gather for Memorial Day ceremony, Vietnam War Memorial
TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area