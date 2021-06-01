Mayor Rayapati condemns ‘racial distancing’ fliers in Moline neighborhood

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Mayor of Moline issued a strong statement against recent fliers from a nearby hate group.

On Monday, May 31st, residents of the Molette neighborhood in Moline woke up to fliers from the National Alliance, a group deemed by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a neo-Nazi hate group out of Iowa, which called for “Racial Distancing” outside of their homes.

Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati issued the following statement in regards to the fliers:

“Moline seeks to be a welcoming and inclusive community, made stronger by the rich diversity of perspectives and backgrounds of our residents. We condemn all hate-motivated, bigoted acts that try to further an agenda of hate and fear. Hate has no home in Moline or anywhere.”

