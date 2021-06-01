Rock Island man found guilty of fatally beating woman in 2017

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Island County jury on Tuesday convicted a Rock Island man in the 2017 beating death of Rochelle Davis.

The jury found Sean Everett Rogers, 53, guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated battery of a child, and aggravated battery, court records show.

He will be sentenced on Aug. 9. His trial began May 24, court records show.

According to a search warrant affidavit filed in the case:

Officers responded at 10:12 p.m. on June 2, 2017, to Davis’ home in the 700 block of 25th Street for a report of an assault.

Her sister told officers David called her earlier that night and asked her to bring over a plate of food. She further said she sent the food over with two boys, 11 and 16.

The older boy returned a short time later with an apparent head wound and said Rogers struck him and the other boy with a blunt object when they arrived at the house.

Officers found Davis, who had significant trauma to her face, in the basement. In the yard behind the house, officers found a broken baseball bat handle and a plate of food.

They also found a broken barrel portion of a baseball bat in an alleyway adjacent to the house. Both pieces of the bat appeared to contain blood.

Both boys were taken to a local hospital; the younger boy was airlifted to Iowa City.

Rogers signed himself into a Davenport hospital two days later.

He told detectives that he was at the residence when Davis was assaulted. He said two masked assailants, one with a gun and one with an unknown object, also were in the house.

The assailant with the unknown object struck Davis once but did not knock her down. The second person pushed her aside, and both assailants chased Rogers, he told officers.

Rogers said he ran to a friend’s house and got a ride to Davenport. He denied that he assaulted Davis or anyone else.

According to the affidavit, detectives saw apparent blood on Roger’s right thumb and the red sweatpants-type shorts he said he was wearing the night Davis was killed.

Rogers was arrested two days later in Davenport.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.