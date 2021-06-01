Shooting reported at Los Angeles County fire station

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say there’s been a shooting Tuesday at a Los Angeles County Fire Department station.

Fire Department Supervisor Leslie Lua said paramedics responded to reports of gunshots shortly before 11 a.m. at Fire Station 81, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) north of Los Angeles.

Neither Lua nor Los Angeles County sheriff’s Deputy Trina Schrader had information about injuries or arrests.

Police tape is surrounding the fire station in the Agua Dulce area near Santa Clarita, and police cars and ambulances lined the street outside.

It is with heavy hearts that the LACoFD confirms that a tragic shooting occurred at approximately 10:55 a.m. today at FS 81 in Agua Dulce. The Dept. is still in the process of gathering additional information & are cooperating with law enf. throughout this ongoing incident. (1/2) — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) June 1, 2021

A home about 10 miles (16 kilometers) east of the station is on fire, and there’s a heavy police presence, but it’s unclear if it’s connected to the shooting and authorities didn’t immediately have more information.

The Fire Department described it as a “tragic shooting” on Twitter, saying the agency is “still in the process of gathering additional information” and it’s cooperating with law enforcement “throughout this ongoing incident.”

