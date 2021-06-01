Advertisement

Steven Seagal joins Russian political party

FILE - This image taken from file footage shows Steven Seagal in Moscow.
FILE - This image taken from file footage shows Steven Seagal in Moscow.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Action star Steven Seagal has joined a political party in Russia.

State news agency TASS reports the U.S.-born actor was given a membership card for a party called A Just Russia – For Truth by the party’s chairman.

He was previously a member of the For Truth party, one of the parties that merged to form A Just Russia – For Truth, according to TASS.

Seagal will reportedly work with the party on environmental issues.

The party said Seagal can’t run for office because of his U.S. citizenship, but foreign citizens can join political parties as long as they also hold Russian citizenship.

Seagal was granted his Russian citizenship in 2016.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayson Andrew Davis, 26, of Muscatine, is charged for first-degree murder in Rock Island County...
Iowa man arrested in connection with fatal Rock Island shooting Saturday
Man pleads guilty in federal auto fraud case
Man sentenced to federal prison in auto fraud case
Multiple police officers could be seen searching a Silvis neighborhood around 5 p.m. Friday in...
Man charged with fatally shooting Silvis man Friday
Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap
18-year-old dead from Saturday shooting in Rock Island

Latest News

Sidewalk is designed to support Amazon devices, like Ring doorbells, Echos and security...
Amazon to crowdsource a portion of your internet unless you opt out
Authorities say there’s been a shooting Tuesday at a Los Angeles County Fire Department station.
Shooting reported at Los Angeles County fire station
A California man is arrested after assaulting an Asian American officer.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man attacks Asian American police officer
On May 31 and June 1 in 1921, white residents and civil society leaders looted and burned to...
Biden to honor forgotten victims of Tulsa race massacre
Biden delivers remarks honoring forgotten victims of Tulsa race massacre