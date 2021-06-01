Summer Fun Virtual Cooking Camp for Kids

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Dietitian Katie Schaeffer invites viewers to sign up their kids for virtual 4-week cooking camp to develop basic cooking skills for children 7 years of age and up. It provides a structured learning experience for one-hour a day (to get them off of the phone or computer tablet). Each lesson teaches a recipe and fun activities. A grocery shopping list is provided in advance so you can be stocked up for your kid’s assignment(s). SIGN UP/REGISTRATION FOR KIDS IS HERE.

The cost is only $20 and all folks that sign up children get a Hy-Vee 10% off coupon.

Sign up is available for June or July---times from which to choose include Tuesdays at 10 a.m. or Thursdays at 3 p.m.

