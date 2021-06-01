Advertisement

Sunshine North & A Few Clouds South This Afternoon

Warming to the 80s by week’s end!
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL -- For once, off and on rain showers won’t be the main focus of our forecast over the next 24 hours. Look for mostly sunny skies north, and scattered cloud cover south, with warmer temperatures in the lower to middle 70′s. Spotty precipitation may be seen again tomorrow, followed by clearing skies, then sunshine by the end of the week. You won’t have to wait long for the warm up, as highs reach the 80′s Friday and into the weekend. Expect our next chance for precipitation Monday.

TODAY: Sunshine north and scattered clouds south. Warmer temperatures. High: 75°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 55°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a slight chance for showers by afternoon. High: 75°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

