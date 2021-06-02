Advertisement

California teen fights off bear to save her dogs

Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KCBS) - A very brave California teen took on a mama bear in her backyard when her dogs got in way over their heads.

It was all caught on video.

A mama bear was walking on a backyard wall with her two cubs when the homeowner’s three dogs rush toward her.

The bear was trying to protect her babies and picked up one of the dogs by its vest.

Hailey Morinico, 17, lunged at the bear and pushed her off the ledge.

“In that moment, I don’t have much time to think,” she said. “I run over to the bear and the first thing I think to do is to push the bear off the ledge it’s standing on, and hopefully it will release my dog. And somehow it works.”

She then picked up her dog and ran inside.

“Honestly, the only thing I had in mind was to protect my dogs and that’s what I did,” she said.

Her frantic parents can be heard shouting at her in the background.

“It’s horrifying to see your daughter approach a huge bear and just thinking that the bear could have swiped at her face and we would be having another kind of news today,” Citlally Morinico, her mother, said.

Wildlife experts say the bear was simply trying to protect her cubs.

California only has American black bears.

“And they are not inherently aggressive toward humans or our pets,” Rebecca Barboza, a wildlife biologist at the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, said. “She was reacting to the perceived threat of the dogs, and if this animal was inherently aggressive, those dogs probably would have been attacked and not just swiped at.”

“Do not push bears. Do not get close to bears. You do not want to get unlucky. I just happened to come out unscathed,” Hailey Morinico said.

Experts says this is the time of year when black bears wake up from semi-hibernation, making bear sightings more common.

It’s best to keep your pets indoors and if you do come face to face with a bear, do not touch it.

Instead, make a lot of noise to scare it away.

Copyright 2021 KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man pleads guilty in federal auto fraud case
Man sentenced to federal prison in auto fraud case
Kavion K. Poplous, 18, a freshman at Western Illinois University, is charged with two counts of...
Man accused of shooting roommate at Western Illinois University pleads guilty
Sidewalk is designed to support Amazon devices, like Ring doorbells, Echos and security...
Amazon to crowdsource a portion of your internet unless you opt out
Multiple police officers could be seen searching a Silvis neighborhood around 5 p.m. Friday in...
Man charged with fatally shooting Silvis man Friday
Volunteers and local authorities lead a search for Xavior Harrelson in the Montezuma area on...
FBI assisting state, local authorities in search for Xavior Harrelson

Latest News

In this May 12, 2020 photo, the company logo sign sits at the entrance to the JBS Australia...
Largest meat producer getting back online after cyberattack
The body of Samuel Olson, 6, has been found in a Texas hotel room, police said.
Texas boy, 6, could have been missing for weeks
The body of Samuel Olson, 6, has been found in a Texas hotel room, police said.
Child found dead at Texas motel believed to be missing boy
President Biden condemned efforts to restrict voting in remarks Tuesday.
Biden prioritizes US voting rights law as restrictions mount
President Biden condemned efforts to restrict voting in remarks Tuesday.
Biden condemns restrictions on voting rights