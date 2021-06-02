Advertisement

Davenport public pools to offer hybrid schedule due to ‘hiring difficulties’

Due to “hiring difficulties” the city of Davenport has announced an alternative swimming pool...
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Due to “hiring difficulties” the city of Davenport has announced an alternative swimming pool schedule.

  • Annie Wittenmyer Aquatic Center & Fejervary Pool
    • Will both offer a hybrid public swim and lap swim schedule June 12 - August 22

Open swim will be offered on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday from 1 - 7 p.m. at Annie Wittenmyer and Monday, Wednesday and Saturday from 1 - 7 p.m. at Fejervary.

The Learn to Swim program will continue to be offered Monday - Thursday simultaneously at Annie Wittenmyer and Fejervary pools. Officials say both pools will run at half capacity of 325 participants at a time.

Dohse Pool will not be opening this season.

Centennial Spray Park and the splash pads at Cork Hill Park, Goose Creek Park and Peterson Park opened this past weekend and will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through Labor Day.

