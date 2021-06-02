Advertisement

Hy-Vee offering gift cards for vaccinations

Hy-Vee joining the growing list of stores no longer requiring masks for vaccinated customers,...
Hy-Vee joining the growing list of stores no longer requiring masks for vaccinated customers, unless locally mandated.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Get vaccinated at a Hy-Vee pharmacy and you may be eligible for a $10 gift card. The grocery store chain announced this week that starting June 1st, individuals who complete their COVID-19 vaccination at a Hy-Vee pharmacy or pop-up vaccination clinic will receive a gift card.

The COVID-19 vaccination must be completed between June 1 and November 11, 2021 and those who already have had a first dose must complete the second dose at Hy-Vee. All three COVID-19 vaccines are available at all Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations with no appointment necessary.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccines, visit www.hy-vee.com/covidvaccine.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man pleads guilty in federal auto fraud case
Man sentenced to federal prison in auto fraud case
Kavion K. Poplous, 18, a freshman at Western Illinois University, is charged with two counts of...
Man accused of shooting roommate at Western Illinois University pleads guilty
Sidewalk is designed to support Amazon devices, like Ring doorbells, Echos and security...
Amazon to crowdsource a portion of your internet unless you opt out
Due to “hiring difficulties” the city of Davenport has announced an alternative swimming pool...
Davenport public pools to offer hybrid schedule due to ‘hiring difficulties’
Volunteers and local authorities lead a search for Xavior Harrelson in the Montezuma area on...
FBI assisting state, local authorities in search for Xavior Harrelson

Latest News

LeClaire tourism looking to bounce back after a year of COVID
LeClaire tourism looks to bounce back after a year of COVID
Muscatine Prevent Violence Coalition promoting kindness through downtown mural
Muscatine Prevent Violence Coalition spreading kindness through downtown mural
Muscatine Prevent Violence Coalition promoting kindness through downtown mural
Muscatine Prevent Violence Coalition promoting kindness through downtown mural
Clopton, 37, faces several felony charges including Attempted First Degree Murder for an...
Man faces attempted first degree murder charges in Henderson County
TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area