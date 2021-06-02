Hy-Vee offering gift cards for vaccinations

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Get vaccinated at a Hy-Vee pharmacy and you may be eligible for a $10 gift card. The grocery store chain announced this week that starting June 1st, individuals who complete their COVID-19 vaccination at a Hy-Vee pharmacy or pop-up vaccination clinic will receive a gift card.

The COVID-19 vaccination must be completed between June 1 and November 11, 2021 and those who already have had a first dose must complete the second dose at Hy-Vee. All three COVID-19 vaccines are available at all Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations with no appointment necessary.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccines, visit www.hy-vee.com/covidvaccine.

