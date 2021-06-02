Advertisement

Illinois man arrested on child pornography charges; released on bond

An Illinois man has been arrested on possession of child pornography according to Illinois...
Officials on Wednesday announced the arrest of 25-year-old Cole D. Harris, of Mason City, Illinois.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MASON CITY, Ill. (KWQC) - An Illinois man has been arrested on possession of child pornography according to Illinois State Police officials.

Officials on Wednesday announced the arrest of 25-year-old Cole D. Harris, of Mason City, Illinois.

On January 21, investigators began an investigation after learning about a person distributing child porn through social media applications. Officials say that person was identified as Harris. On March 23, officials executed a search warrant and additional evidence was collected.

On May 26, the Maston County State’s Attorney’s Office approved four counts of possession of child pornography against Harris. An arrest warrant was issued and on May 27, Harris turned himself in at the Mason County Jail and was released on bond.

Anonymous tips of child pornography can also be reported through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s (NCMEC) cyber tip line at www.cybertipline.com.

