LeClaire tourism looks to bounce back after a year of COVID

LeCLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - Angie Fullmer is the single employee in her LeClaire business Mama Bear’s Boutique, which sells concealed carry apparel aimed for women. After opening her boutique in April 2020, there were times were Fullmer could only hope to be open the next day.

“It was really, really scary because when you invest your life savings, your retirement funds into something like this and then 2020 hits and everybody shuts down, everybody stays home, you have to get creative and you have to have a lot of faith that you’re actually going to make it through,”Fullmer said.

Sheila Volrath opened her business, Cody Road Coffee, in Spring 2020 as well. Along with keeping people safe, her biggest challenge was making sure she was well supplied.

“It was a bit challenging with trying to get some of our cups, some of our ingredients for our drinks,” Volrath said.

Now with Summer weather in full swing and COVID cases declining, Volrath, Fullmer, and LeClaire Tourism Manager Cindy Bruhn have a renewed sense of optimism heading into Summer 2021.

“One term that comes up a lot is they (tourists) are giddy, they feel giddy that it’s just like ‘oh we never thought it’d be this good again,’” Bruhn said.

“It’s awesome, that’s the only way I can say it is it’s awesome. This is how life is supposed to be,” Fullmer said.

“We’ve been extremely pleased with how people are obviously very ready to get out and start doing some stuff,” Volrath said, “Get out to LeClaire and have fun and enjoy the businesses because it’s a great chance to feel normalcy again.”

