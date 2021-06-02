Advertisement

Man faces attempted first degree murder charges in Henderson County

Clopton, 37, faces several felony charges including Attempted First Degree Murder for an...
Clopton, 37, faces several felony charges including Attempted First Degree Murder for an incident that occurred in December 2020.(Illinois State Police)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLADSTONE, Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois State Police (ISP) have arrested and charged another suspect in an ongoing case in Henderson County.

Terrance L. Clopton, 37, of Gladstone, IL, now faces heavy charges, including Attempted First Degree Murder (Class X Felony), Home Invasion (Class X Felony), Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm (Class 1 Felony), and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon (Class 1 Felony).

Clopton was arrested by ISP’s SWAT team Wednesday on the 300 block of Raritan Street in Gladstone without incident.

The investigation stems from an incident on New Year’s Eve in 2020, where officials say a male subject was shot while inside a residence in rural Gladstone, IL. Law enforcement says that Clopton fled the scene before they arrived, and has determined him as the primary suspect.

He is currently placed on a $500,000 bond in Henderson County Jail.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man pleads guilty in federal auto fraud case
Man sentenced to federal prison in auto fraud case
Kavion K. Poplous, 18, a freshman at Western Illinois University, is charged with two counts of...
Man accused of shooting roommate at Western Illinois University pleads guilty
Sidewalk is designed to support Amazon devices, like Ring doorbells, Echos and security...
Amazon to crowdsource a portion of your internet unless you opt out
Due to “hiring difficulties” the city of Davenport has announced an alternative swimming pool...
Davenport public pools to offer hybrid schedule due to ‘hiring difficulties’
Volunteers and local authorities lead a search for Xavior Harrelson in the Montezuma area on...
FBI assisting state, local authorities in search for Xavior Harrelson

Latest News

LeClaire tourism looking to bounce back after a year of COVID
LeClaire tourism looks to bounce back after a year of COVID
Muscatine Prevent Violence Coalition promoting kindness through downtown mural
Muscatine Prevent Violence Coalition spreading kindness through downtown mural
Muscatine Prevent Violence Coalition promoting kindness through downtown mural
Muscatine Prevent Violence Coalition promoting kindness through downtown mural
TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area