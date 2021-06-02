Man faces attempted first degree murder charges in Henderson County

GLADSTONE, Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois State Police (ISP) have arrested and charged another suspect in an ongoing case in Henderson County.

Terrance L. Clopton, 37, of Gladstone, IL, now faces heavy charges, including Attempted First Degree Murder (Class X Felony), Home Invasion (Class X Felony), Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm (Class 1 Felony), and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon (Class 1 Felony).

Clopton was arrested by ISP’s SWAT team Wednesday on the 300 block of Raritan Street in Gladstone without incident.

The investigation stems from an incident on New Year’s Eve in 2020, where officials say a male subject was shot while inside a residence in rural Gladstone, IL. Law enforcement says that Clopton fled the scene before they arrived, and has determined him as the primary suspect.

He is currently placed on a $500,000 bond in Henderson County Jail.

