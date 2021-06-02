Advertisement

More sunshine and typical June temperatures today

After that we’re dry through the weekend with highs well into the 80s!
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL -- YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:

Our Wednesday night skies will be mainly clear and that will lead into a mostly sunny Thursday with highs in the low 80s. The warm-up continues right

into the weekend with mainly dry conditions and mid to upper 80s Friday and mid to upper 80s through Sunday. Next week daytime clouds and rain chances,

although slim, will increase. This should result in a few degrees of cooling but highs will remain mainly in the mid 80s through next Wednesday.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR. LOW: 57°. WIND: LIGHT WEST

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH: 83°. WIND: W 5-10

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & WARM. HIGH: 86°.

