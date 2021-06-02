More sunshine and typical June temperatures today

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL -- Another pleasant day is on tap with strong June sunshine pushing highs into the upper 70s and low 80s which is more normal for this time of year. Just like yesterday a few more clouds will develop this afternoon and I can’t rule out a stray shower or sprinkle, but coverage will be very isolated. Warmer temps and higher humidity will slowly return to the area by the weekend. Plenty of sun is expected the rest of the work week with highs in the mid 80s. By the weekend we will be in the mid to upper 80s with humidity making it feel like the 90s. We look to stay dry through next Monday when afternoon pop up storms become a daily occurrence with a summer-like air mass firmly in place.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 79º. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 57°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 83º.

