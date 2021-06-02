Advertisement

QC Running Festival attracts 500 to its inaugural event

Howell Photographic Arts.(JR Howell | JR Howell, Howell Photographic Arts LLC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Nearly 500 runners participated in the first Quad Cities Running Festival half-marathon and 10K. It was held on Memorial Day at the TBK Sports complex in Bettendorf. For their effort, runners got perks from many area businesses and race sponsor Fleet Feet Davenport will make a donation to Girls on the Run Quad Cities.

Girls on the Run Quad Cities provides running programs for girls in 3rd to 8th grades, with the hope of inspiring them to be confident, healthy, and to know their running potential.

It was the first time the event was held in the Quad Cities.

