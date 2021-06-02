Advertisement

Quad Cities man featured on Wheel of Fortune

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tyler Wentworth is a Davenport native, who now resides in San Diego, California.

He had the opportunity to be a contestant on Wheel of Fortune which aired on Monday night.

He says it was difficult keeping it a secret from friends and family, as he couldn’t tell anyone his winnings and had been cast for the show in late February.

At the end of the normal round, Tyler had won $26,000 in cash and prizes including a trip to Antigua and a brand new Chevy Camaro.

