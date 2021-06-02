Quad City Coalition seeing drop in Covid-19 infections, still preaches caution

(KWQC) - With vaccines now distributed all across the Quad Cities in large amounts, Covid-19 infection and death numbers have both seen a steady decline in the area.

The Quad City Covid-19 Coalition credited their partners on Tuesday’s Zoom call with being an integral part in helping decrease numbers. They still stressed, however, that administering vaccines still needs to be a key priority.

Full community effort to boost vaccination rates

Remarks from Nita Ludwig, Administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department

We’re feeling a small sense of déjà vu. This time last year, we reported just a handful of cases each day, dropping to zero new cases on June 9. Today, we reported 18 cases over four days. We now know that last year’s lower case count at the beginning of summer lulled people into a false sense of security. By the end of June, we were on a rapid rise that peaked with 291 new cases on Nov. 13. We remained high throughout the winter and only started to fall again in February.

What’s the difference this time? Vaccines, of course! More than 102,000 vaccine doses have been given to Rock Island County residents. More than 42% of people 12-64 are vaccinated, with more than 75% of people 65 or older receiving protection from the life-saving vaccines. The impact is even greater when we consider people from outside Rock Island County have received their vaccines from providers in our county.

Because so many partners have come together to protect our community, we are able to move into a more-targeted vaccination effort. We wouldn’t have gotten this far without: the Illinois National Guard; the health department’s Medical Reserve Corps; the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department; the Camden Centre and director Jeanne Beuseling; the Village of Milan and its police department; Advanced Medical Transport; Blackhawk Fire Protection District; Alternatives for the Older Adult; Rock Island County Emergency Management Agency; medical team members contracted by the Illinois Department of Public Health; the TaxSlayer Center; the Greater Quad City Auto Auction; Community Health Care; UnityPoint-Trinity; Genesis; and the Rock Island County Health Department’s hardworking staff and management team.

If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, now is your shot. Find it at vaccines.gov. The health department will offer walk-in vaccination clinics twice a week at our offices at 2112 25th Ave., Rock Island. The Moderna and one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be given on Tuesdays, and the Pfizer vaccine will be offered on Fridays. Hours for both days are 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Both first and second-doses will be given.

We are proud of the efforts of this coalition, but we need as many people as possible to be vaccinated. The days of triple-digit numbers of cases every day are behind us because we have safe and effect tools to end this pandemic.

If there are people in your life who are still deciding about getting vaccinated, we offer these conversation tips:

· Listen with empathy and acknowledge their concerns

· Ask open-ended questions to help understand their concerns

· Share trusted information. Visit both local health departments’ websites and Facebook pages, togetherqc.com, both state health department’s websites, and the CDC to find answers to common questions.

· Explore reasons for wanting to get vaccinated. Share your motivations and what helped you overcome any concerns.

From the beginning, we have been in this together. Now we have to tools to get out of it together. Please take your shot.

Walk-in vaccination offered on weekdays at administration center

Remarks from Amy Thoreson, Director of the Scott County Health Department

The Scott County Health Department is happy to report that since starting walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations through our clinic, we have averaged 20-30 walk-ins per day! Some of these individuals have been waiting for a walk-in opportunity. Others have been waiting for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which supply of is currently low. And others may have just chosen this moment as the right time to be vaccinated. Our clinic will continue to be here to serve our community when people are ready to take the step to be vaccinated. Walk-ins are available Monday-Friday 8am until 4pm. No ID, appointment, or residency is required.

We also know that many Quad Cities area schools are starting to let out for the summer. As summer often means more flexible schedules for families, we do encourage families to plan ahead for any recommended and required vaccines they may have missed this past year and need before school starts again in the fall.

This year may be especially challenging to get into doctors’ offices to schedule back to school shots once summer ends. Call your child’s healthcare provider to see which vaccines they may need or be eligible for and schedule your appointment now!

