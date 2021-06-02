Advertisement

Quad City Officers take part in Torch Run to help Special Olympics

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Quad Cities police officers took to running the streets this morning, all in the name of supporting the Special Olympics.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run benefitting the Special Olympics has been happening for more than 25 years.

“It’s just seeing the smiles on their face when they get to participate in those events, it just makes you feel good inside. It’s just, like I said, it’s the right thing to do, it’s a way for us, it’s a way for law enforcement to give back to the community,” said George Ramos, a Patrol Seargent with the Bettendorf Police Department.

The event doesn’t just see Quad Cities officers running; Iowa State Patrol officers, Special Olympics athletes, and family members also join in.

Officials say the event raises around $1,500 every year for Special Olympics programs and somewhere between $35-40,000 over the lifetime of the event.

