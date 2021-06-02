Robert D. Boley is new Bettendorf High School principal

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Bettendorf High School will have a new principal as of July 1st. Robert D. Boley is the new face of Bettendorf High School.

Holding a bachelor’s degree in Social and Behavioral Sciences from the University of Northern Iowa, Boley got his Masters in Education Administration and Ed. S. Specialist in Education from Drake University. Currently, he is working towards his Doctorate of Education through Drake University.

Boley began his career in Des Moines Public Schools in 1992 where he taught middle and high school. He has also taught middle and high school in Johnston and Saydel Community School Districts. Entering administration roles, Boley served as a principal in 2001 at Woodward-Granger Community Schools. He was an associate principal at Valley High School in West Des Moines, just before his most current role as a principal at Woodward-Granger High School.

In a release officials say Boley believes in maintaining a highly visible presence within the community he serves and building positive partnerships with students, staff, parents, and the community.

Currently residing in Grimes with his wife Shelly and their 3 sons, Boley has a passion for public education and looks forward to support the students, staff and community of the Bettendorf Community School District.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.