Advertisement

Tesla recalls thousands of vehicles due to risk of loose bolts

The recall applies to certain Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.
The recall applies to certain Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.(Tesla via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tesla is recalling about 6,000 vehicles that may have loose brake connections.

The recall applies to certain Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.

Affected vehicles may have loose caliper bolts, which can lead to a loss of tire pressure in what Tesla describes as “very rare circumstances.”

There haven’t been any reports of crashes or injuries from the issue.

Tesla says it will inspect any affected vehicle and correct the loose caliper bolts if necessary.

The company says it has also taken action to make sure the bolts do not come loose in new vehicles as they are being assembled.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man pleads guilty in federal auto fraud case
Man sentenced to federal prison in auto fraud case
Kavion K. Poplous, 18, a freshman at Western Illinois University, is charged with two counts of...
Man accused of shooting roommate at Western Illinois University pleads guilty
Sidewalk is designed to support Amazon devices, like Ring doorbells, Echos and security...
Amazon to crowdsource a portion of your internet unless you opt out
Due to “hiring difficulties” the city of Davenport has announced an alternative swimming pool...
Davenport public pools to offer hybrid schedule due to ‘hiring difficulties’
Volunteers and local authorities lead a search for Xavior Harrelson in the Montezuma area on...
FBI assisting state, local authorities in search for Xavior Harrelson

Latest News

Brood X cicadas have emerged in dozens of states around the country.
FDA: Don’t eat cicadas if you’re allergic to seafood
A Texas mother accidentally shot her 5-year-old son while trying to shoot a dog.
Mother accidentally shoots 5-year-old son trying to shoot dog
LeClaire tourism looking to bounce back after a year of COVID
LeClaire tourism looks to bounce back after a year of COVID
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of...
Biden, GOP senator talk as time drags on infrastructure deal
Muscatine Prevent Violence Coalition promoting kindness through downtown mural
Muscatine Prevent Violence Coalition spreading kindness through downtown mural