The Project of the Quad Cities hosting LGBTQ+ Pride event in Moline

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Project, ReCept Pharmacy, and Arconic are hosting a LGBTQ+ Pride this weekend at Bass Street Landing in Moline.

The event is free and open to the public and includes drag performances, live music, and education. The Project’s outreach team is also providing free on-site HIV/STD testing.

In partnership with the Rock Island County Health Dept., there will also be a free one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:

Friday, June 4:

Been There Done That – 6-8 p.m.

Drag Performances – 8:30-10:30 p.m. • Ginger Snaps – emcee and host • Bentley Balenciaga • Lyrica Simone • Logan Blewz • Decevia Mann

Saturday, June 5:

Youth Drag Workshop & Performances sponsored by Clock, Inc. – 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Youth drag performance - 4 p.m.

Soul Storm – 6-8 p.m.

Drag Performances – 8:30-10:30 p.m. • Ginger Snaps – emcee and host • Barbara Bush Light • Dementia Jaide • Lucas Blewz • Milange Cavalli

