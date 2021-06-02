Advertisement

The Project of the Quad Cities hosting LGBTQ+ Pride event in Moline

The Project of the Quad Cities is hosting a Pride event this weekend.
The Project of the Quad Cities is hosting a Pride event this weekend.(KWQC)
By Spencer Maki
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 1:28 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Project, ReCept Pharmacy, and Arconic are hosting a LGBTQ+ Pride this weekend at Bass Street Landing in Moline.

The event is free and open to the public and includes drag performances, live music, and education. The Project’s outreach team is also providing free on-site HIV/STD testing.

In partnership with the Rock Island County Health Dept., there will also be a free one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:

Friday, June 4:

  • Been There Done That – 6-8 p.m.
  • Drag Performances – 8:30-10:30 p.m. • Ginger Snaps – emcee and host • Bentley Balenciaga • Lyrica Simone • Logan Blewz • Decevia Mann

Saturday, June 5:

  • Youth Drag Workshop & Performances sponsored by Clock, Inc. – 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
  • Youth drag performance - 4 p.m.
  • Soul Storm – 6-8 p.m.
  • Drag Performances – 8:30-10:30 p.m. • Ginger Snaps – emcee and host • Barbara Bush Light • Dementia Jaide • Lucas Blewz • Milange Cavalli

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man pleads guilty in federal auto fraud case
Man sentenced to federal prison in auto fraud case
Kavion K. Poplous, 18, a freshman at Western Illinois University, is charged with two counts of...
Man accused of shooting roommate at Western Illinois University pleads guilty
Sidewalk is designed to support Amazon devices, like Ring doorbells, Echos and security...
Amazon to crowdsource a portion of your internet unless you opt out
Multiple police officers could be seen searching a Silvis neighborhood around 5 p.m. Friday in...
Man charged with fatally shooting Silvis man Friday
Volunteers and local authorities lead a search for Xavior Harrelson in the Montezuma area on...
FBI assisting state, local authorities in search for Xavior Harrelson

Latest News

Muggy by the weekend
Sunny and comfy today
QC COALITION CALL APRIL_WQC05XK3
Quad City Coalition seeing drop in Covid-19 infections, still preaches caution
Quad City Officers take part in the Law Enforcement Torch Run to help Special Olympics.
Quad City Officers take part in Torch Run to help Special Olympics
Quad City Officers take part in Torch Run to help Special Olympics
Quad City Officers take part in Torch Run to help Special Olympics