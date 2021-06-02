Water main break in Milan

MILAN, ILL. (KWQC) - Due to a water main break, the Village of Milan has issued a boil order for residents experiencing loss of water pressure. The affected areas include 1st street East by Avonlea Cottage, the Hillcrest Addition, and East and West of 67 South of 12th Ave.

Under a boil order, you must boil water from the tap for at least five minutes before using it for cooking or drinking.

The Village of Milan Water Department says the boil order will be in effect until further notice.

