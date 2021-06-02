Advertisement

Water main break in Milan

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILAN, ILL. (KWQC) - Due to a water main break, the Village of Milan has issued a boil order for residents experiencing loss of water pressure. The affected areas include 1st street East by Avonlea Cottage, the Hillcrest Addition, and East and West of 67 South of 12th Ave.

Under a boil order, you must boil water from the tap for at least five minutes before using it for cooking or drinking.

The Village of Milan Water Department says the boil order will be in effect until further notice.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man pleads guilty in federal auto fraud case
Man sentenced to federal prison in auto fraud case
Kavion K. Poplous, 18, a freshman at Western Illinois University, is charged with two counts of...
Man accused of shooting roommate at Western Illinois University pleads guilty
Sidewalk is designed to support Amazon devices, like Ring doorbells, Echos and security...
Amazon to crowdsource a portion of your internet unless you opt out
Due to “hiring difficulties” the city of Davenport has announced an alternative swimming pool...
Davenport public pools to offer hybrid schedule due to ‘hiring difficulties’
Volunteers and local authorities lead a search for Xavior Harrelson in the Montezuma area on...
FBI assisting state, local authorities in search for Xavior Harrelson

Latest News

Davenport public pools to offer hybrid schedule due to ‘hiring difficulties’
LeClaire tourism looking to bounce back after a year of COVID
LeClaire tourism looks to bounce back after a year of COVID
Muscatine Prevent Violence Coalition promoting kindness through downtown mural
Muscatine Prevent Violence Coalition spreading kindness through downtown mural
Muscatine Prevent Violence Coalition promoting kindness through downtown mural
Muscatine Prevent Violence Coalition promoting kindness through downtown mural
Clopton, 37, faces several felony charges including Attempted First Degree Murder for an...
Man faces attempted first degree murder charges in Henderson County