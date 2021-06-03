CRIME STOPPERS: Man arrested on probation violation charges

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - UPDATE 7/9/21: Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say Ochoa has been taken into custody.

ORIGINAL: A man is wanted out of Rock Island County on probation violation charges.

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say 36-year-old Joshua Ochoa is wanted for three counts of probation violation on original charges of meth delivery.

He is described as being 5′5 and 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

