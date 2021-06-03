Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Man arrested on probation violation charges

A man is wanted out of Rock Island County on probation violation charges. Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say 36-year-old Joshua Ochoa is wanted for three counts of probation violation on original charges of meth delivery.(kwqc, crime stoppers of the quad cities)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - UPDATE 7/9/21: Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say Ochoa has been taken into custody.

ORIGINAL: A man is wanted out of Rock Island County on probation violation charges.

Officials with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities say 36-year-old Joshua Ochoa is wanted for three counts of probation violation on original charges of meth delivery.

He is described as being 5′5 and 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about these fugitives, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. DO NOT APPROACH THESE INDIVIDUALS! You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $2500 and you can remain anonymous.

