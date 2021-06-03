Advertisement

Police: 3 officers stable after being shot in Delaware

Police response is seen in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday night after the shooting of three...
Police response is seen in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday night after the shooting of three officers.(Source: WPVI/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A large police presence could be seen in Wilmington, Delaware, on Wednesday night after three officers were shot responding to a call, police said.

Dozens of police cars, fire trucks and a SWAT team were on the scene after the shooting at about 10:30 p.m. Police asked people in a 20-block area of northwest Wilmington to shelter in place and await further instructions.

The three officers have been transported to a hospital in stable condition, Wilmington police said in a statement.

Police did not say anything about a suspect in the shooting or whether any arrests have been made.

The shooting remains under investigation, police said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Due to “hiring difficulties” the city of Davenport has announced an alternative swimming pool...
Davenport public pools to offer hybrid schedule due to ‘hiring difficulties’
An Illinois man has been arrested on possession of child pornography according to Illinois...
Illinois man arrested on child pornography charges; released on bond
Sean Everett Rogers, 53, of Rock Island.
Rock Island man found guilty of fatally beating woman in 2017
City of Moline Logo
Mayor Rayapati condemns ‘racial distancing’ fliers in Moline neighborhood
Volunteers and local authorities lead a search for Xavior Harrelson in the Montezuma area on...
FBI assisting state, local authorities in search for Xavior Harrelson

Latest News

The availability of guns is part of the issue
Gun violence is on the rise: Experts explain why
In this Oct. 14, 2013, file photo, a green iguana expands a pouch of skin underneath the lower...
Man charged with killing iguana tries to use ‘stand your ground’ defense
No rain until next week
Dry & warm the rest of the week
Man blames GPS for driving on golf course
Man blames GPS for driving on golf course