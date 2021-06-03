Warming trend continues today.

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL -- Our warming trend will continue again today. We officially hit 81º in the QC yesterday and we will hit the mid 80s today as we start to feel more like midsummer around here. Just like yesterday clouds will be more numerous in the afternoon and early evening, but we are not expecting any measurable rain. Temps will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s from Friday through the weekend. During this time humidity will start to climb with Sunday feeling like the 90s areawide. Starting Monday of next week, daily rain chances return, but each day will feature a lot of dry hours as any storm won’t pop up until the late afternoon and early evening hours. It’s too early to determine if we will have severe weather or not.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 85º. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 60°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 87º.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.