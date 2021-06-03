Advertisement

Warming trend continues today.

After that we’re dry through the weekend with highs well into the 80s!
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 3:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL -- Our warming trend will continue again today. We officially hit 81º in the QC yesterday and we will hit the mid 80s today as we start to feel more like midsummer around here. Just like yesterday clouds will be more numerous in the afternoon and early evening, but we are not expecting any measurable rain. Temps will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s from Friday through the weekend. During this time humidity will start to climb with Sunday feeling like the 90s areawide. Starting Monday of next week, daily rain chances return, but each day will feature a lot of dry hours as any storm won’t pop up until the late afternoon and early evening hours. It’s too early to determine if we will have severe weather or not.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 85º. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 60°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 87º.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

Due to “hiring difficulties” the city of Davenport has announced an alternative swimming pool...
Davenport public pools to offer hybrid schedule due to ‘hiring difficulties’
An Illinois man has been arrested on possession of child pornography according to Illinois...
Illinois man arrested on child pornography charges; released on bond
Sean Everett Rogers, 53, of Rock Island.
Rock Island man found guilty of fatally beating woman in 2017
City of Moline Logo
Mayor Rayapati condemns ‘racial distancing’ fliers in Moline neighborhood
Volunteers and local authorities lead a search for Xavior Harrelson in the Montezuma area on...
FBI assisting state, local authorities in search for Xavior Harrelson

Latest News

No rain until next week
Dry & warm the rest of the week
First Alert Forecast - More 80s Thursday with lots of sun!
More sunshine and typical June temperatures today
First Alert Forecast - More 80s Thursday with lots of sun!
First Alert Forecast - More 80s Thursday with lots of sun!
Mild night
Warmer by weekend