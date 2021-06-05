Advertisement

Bahena Rivera motion for mistrial denied

By Libbie Randall
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge has denied a motion for mistrial by the man convicted of killing Mollie Tibbetts.

A jury found Cristhian Bahena Rivera guilty of first degree murder in the death of the 20-year-old University of Iowa student last week. He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole. His sentencing is scheduled for July 15th.

Police say Bahena Rivera attacked Tibbets while she was out for a run in her hometown of Brooklyn Iowa in July of 2018. Investigators found her body in a rural Poweshiek County field 5 weeks later.

